Friday, November 29, 2024

Everyone said the same thing about the Georgia-Georgia Tech game

November 29, 2024
by Larry Brown
Georgia vs Georgia Tech

College football fans got to enjoy a memorable 8-overtime game between Georgia and Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Georgia came back from down 20-6 in the fourth quarter to tie the game and win it 44-42. Though the game was an absolute thriller and total classic, it left fans saying the same thing: the overtime format needs to go.

In 2021, college football changed overtime rules to begin alternating 2-point conversions after the second OT. Fans agreed that structure amounts to a bad way to end a game.

Nobody will say that the 8-overtime finish between Georgia and Georgia Tech wasn’t memorable. But alternating 2-point conversions for six periods to determine a winner in a rivalry game of that magnitude doesn’t do it justice.

College football amended its overtime rules after a wild 7-overtime finish between LSU and Texas A&M finish in 2018. Maybe seeing the fan reaction to this game will lead to another change.

