Everyone said the same thing about the Georgia-Georgia Tech game

College football fans got to enjoy a memorable 8-overtime game between Georgia and Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Georgia came back from down 20-6 in the fourth quarter to tie the game and win it 44-42. Though the game was an absolute thriller and total classic, it left fans saying the same thing: the overtime format needs to go.

In 2021, college football changed overtime rules to begin alternating 2-point conversions after the second OT. Fans agreed that structure amounts to a bad way to end a game.

This is wildly exciting, but not a good way to decide a football game. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 30, 2024

7th OT is a duel to the death a top a hippo. It could be. You don’t know. Nobody knows. In all honesty, look at baseball, which does away with the runner on 2nd in extras for the playoffs. Because it’s not how the game is played. Same deal here. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) November 30, 2024

Dueling two point OT tries is an insanely dumb way to determine a winner. But, damn, it’s incredible TV. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 30, 2024

Are they going to do the alternating 2 pt OT in the playoffs? Because that would suck. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 30, 2024

People who wrote CFB's overtime rules are dumb enough to think viewership numbers validate the format — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) November 30, 2024

I hope this game goes 30 overtimes just so America can see how dumb this rule is and demand change. We can do it, if we unite together 🇺🇸 🇺🇲 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 30, 2024

Stakes like this being decided by alternating 2-point plays is so unbelievably stupid that only the NCAA would even bring up the topic in a meeting. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) November 30, 2024

Never forget what they took from us with these new OT rules pic.twitter.com/kaRaPZTsJp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 30, 2024

If Georgia loses because of this two-point shootout, that could be the type of thing we need to have happen to get normal college OT back. As fun as the PK shootout is, it's not the right way to decide games. Especially games that mean this much. — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) November 30, 2024

Nobody will say that the 8-overtime finish between Georgia and Georgia Tech wasn’t memorable. But alternating 2-point conversions for six periods to determine a winner in a rivalry game of that magnitude doesn’t do it justice.

College football amended its overtime rules after a wild 7-overtime finish between LSU and Texas A&M finish in 2018. Maybe seeing the fan reaction to this game will lead to another change.