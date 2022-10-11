 Skip to main content
Father of Cade McNamara calls out reporter over transfer rumor

October 10, 2022
by Larry Brown
Cade McNamara throwing a pass

Sep 3, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) passes in the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The father of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara called out a reporter over a rumor shared on Twitter Monday.

Adam Biggers covers Michigan athletics for the outlet Saturday Tradition. Biggers tweeted Monday that McNamara was “done” at Michigan.

Gary McNamara, the father of Cade, tweeted a response to Biggers. He told Biggers to share his source.

“Share your source Adam!!!!!” McNamara tweeted in response.

Biggers replied, “I can’t do that, Mr. McNamara. But I’ve always written fair about your son. Always.” Biggers also asked Gary McNamara to call him.

Cade McNamara was Michigan’s starting quarterback last season and led the Wolverines to a win over rival Ohio State, Big Ten championship, and spot in the College Football Playoff. But he was beaten out by J.J. McCarthy for the team’s starting job this season.

McNamara is dealing with a leg injury suffered against UConn.

Though Gary McNamara seems upset about the report, there are plenty of reasons to speculate that Cade might want to transfer. He’s already had success in the Big Ten. He’s a good quarterback who was beaten out by someone who was playing better. He also could have a few seasons of eligibility left too, which would give him plenty of time to develop at another program.

McNamara passed for 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions last season.

Cade McNamaraMichigan Football
