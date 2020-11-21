Florida going to extreme measures to avoid using Vanderbilt locker room

The Florida Gators are doing everything they possibly can to avoid using Vanderbilt’s visitors locker room on Saturday.

Due to concerns about COVID-19, Florida coach Dan Mullen has worked to ensure that the Gators don’t have to crowd into the cramped Vanderbilt Stadium visiting locker room. Mullen said on ESPN prior to the game that the team dressed at the hotel, arrived late intentionally, warmed up without pads, and got fully dressed at the last possible moment.

At halftime, a picture showed Florida players congregating on the corner of the field at halftime instead of going inside.

Dan Mullen and the Gators refuse to use Vanderbilt’s visiting locker room at half. Florida also showed up to the stadium late (on purpose), then went through warmups without pads/got dressed at the last second. pic.twitter.com/Zho3hWVdxD — Simon Gibbs (@SimonGibbs26) November 21, 2020

We’re guessing this isn’t to keep the backup quarterback from tweeting at halftime. Florida is concerned about COVID-19 spreading in tight spaces. They’d rather do this than use the locker room.