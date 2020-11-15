Florida QB Anthony Richardson tweets at halftime to demand Heisman for Kyle Trask

Kyle Trask had such an incredible first half during Florida’s game against Arkansas on Saturday that one teammate defied team rules in order to send a message to the world.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson sent a tweet during halftime, acknowledging he was breaking rules.

“Aye I’m not supposed to be on my phone but somebody tell them to give Kyle the heisman trophy already!” Richardson tweeted.

Richardson’s tweet did not come out of nowhere.

Trask went 18/22 for 285 yards and five touchdowns in the first half, giving the Gators a 35-14 lead. Trask entered the game with 1,815 yards and 22 touchdowns on the season. Impressively, Trask was getting it done on Saturday without his best weapon.