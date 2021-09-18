Look: Florida fan flips the bird during game against Alabama

One Florida Gators fan was not too happy with the team during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Alabama.

The Gators had the ball down 21-3 in the second and hadn’t done much offensively. Quarterback Emory Jones was struggling and seemed to be getting booed.

CBS, which was airing the game on TV, then showed a Florida fan in the stands who was flipping the bird.

Florida ended up scoring their first touchdown of the game on that possession and trailed 21-9. Maybe the fan’s middle finger was all the motivation they needed.

Florida has used both Jones and Anthony Richardson at quarterback this season, though neither seems to be playing the way they would like.