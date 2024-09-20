Florida fans all said the same thing about post on curing blindness

Florida football fans have a 1-track mind right now, and their focus is not a great one.

The University of Florida’s X account shared a post on Wednesday publicizing a breakthrough by some of the school’s scientists regarding a cure for a type of rare genetic blindness.

“UF scientists have restored vision in patients with a rare genetic blindness,” the post read.

In a first-ever trial, UF scientists have restored vision in patients with a rare genetic blindness.https://t.co/GbmqESjY5M — FLORIDA (@UF) September 18, 2024

While many celebrated the achievement, there were plenty of Florida fans who refocused matters back to the school’s disappointing football team.

I wish I was blind so I didn’t have to watch a Billy Napier coached team again — ashton. (@ar15forheisman) September 19, 2024

can they restore vision to our football program? — Ben Ghazi (@RealFauxExotic) September 19, 2024

After watching UF play football, they requested to become blind again — Mike (@MIZMike2020) September 19, 2024

we cured blindness before we could cure our football team — hunna (@hladawg) September 19, 2024

Can they fix football ??? — Doug Dimmadome (@FanInstigator) September 19, 2024

Ouch.

The Gators have begun the season 1-2 and suffered a bad home loss to rival Miami in the opener, plus a home loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.

Florida is often quick to pull the plug on coaches, so the hot seat is on fire for Billy Napier, who is 12-16 in his Gators career.