Florida fans all said the same thing about post on curing blindness

September 19, 2024
by Larry Brown
A Florida Gators helmet

Nov 27, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; A detail view of Florida Gators helmet during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida football fans have a 1-track mind right now, and their focus is not a great one.

The University of Florida’s X account shared a post on Wednesday publicizing a breakthrough by some of the school’s scientists regarding a cure for a type of rare genetic blindness.

“UF scientists have restored vision in patients with a rare genetic blindness,” the post read.

While many celebrated the achievement, there were plenty of Florida fans who refocused matters back to the school’s disappointing football team.

Ouch.

The Gators have begun the season 1-2 and suffered a bad home loss to rival Miami in the opener, plus a home loss to Texas A&M on Saturday.

Florida is often quick to pull the plug on coaches, so the hot seat is on fire for Billy Napier, who is 12-16 in his Gators career.

