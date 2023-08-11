Florida makes major decision on new starting QB

The Florida Gators had to replace Anthony Richardson as starting quarterback for the 2023 season, and they officially have made their decision.

Florida coach Billy Napier officially named Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz as the team’s quarterback on Thursday, according to Nick de la Torre of On3. Mertz beat out redshirt sophomore Jack Miller and redshirt freshman Max Brown to win the job.

Mertz was the favorite for the role once he made the decision to transfer from Wisconsin to Florida. Napier targeted him in the transfer portal, and the veteran quarterback quickly won over teammates once he enrolled prior to spring camp.

Mertz broke in as Wisconsin’s starter in 2020 in stunning fashion. After a middling 2021, Mertz was better in 2022, throwing for 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He was still limited a bit by Wisconsin’s run-heavy offense, so Florida might unleash him a bit more in their offensive system.