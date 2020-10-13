Florida pauses football activities over positive coronavirus tests

The Florida Gators’ football season has been put on pause after an increase in positive COVID-19 tests.

In a statement released Tuesday, Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said team activities have been paused “out of an abundance of caution” after “an increase in positive COVID tests among players.”

Florida pauses football activity on Tuesday. Statement from AD Scott Stricklin. pic.twitter.com/tnXIMLTzuB — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) October 13, 2020

The university did not disclose the number of positive tests. Payton Titus of The Alligator reported that the number was as high as 19, but added that this was disputed by sources within the athletic department.

It’s not yet clear how this will impact Florida’s scheduled game against LSU in four days. It likely depends on how many positives there are and whether more turn up in the next several days.

Just last weekend, Florida coach Dan Mullen was lobbying for a full stadium for the LSU game. That’s highly unlikely to happen now if the game even goes ahead.