Dan Mullen frustrated Texas A&M had so many fans at game

October 10, 2020
by Larry Brown

Florida head coach Dan Mullen was frustrated with the fan situation during his Gators’ 41-38 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday.

Each state has different regulations regarding fan gatherings at sports events. In Texas, there is supposed to be a 25 percent capacity limit.

The Aggies clearly defied that regulation by packing Kyle Field with well more than 25 percent of the stadium’s capacity.

Mullen was described as feeling frustrated about the situation.

The third-year Gators coach wants Florida to be able to do the same thing at their home games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

“Absolutely I want to see 90,000 in The Swamp next week…The entire student section, it must have been 50,000 going crazy behind our bench today,” Mullen said via the Gainesville Sun’s Graham Hall.

The Miami Dolphins were given clearance to have a full capacity of fans at their home games. Receiving clearance and actually being able to fill a stadium with fans are two different things though. A&M was able to pack the stadium. There are no guarantees Florida would be able to do so, especially if they continue to have high ticket prices.

