Reporter addresses rumor about Florida RB Trevor Etienne

September 4, 2023
by Larry Brown
Trevor Etienne holds the ball

Nov 12, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

A reporter on Monday addressed a rumor that circulated regarding Florida running back Trevor Etienne.

The Gators lost 24-11 to the Utah Utes in their opener on Thursday. The team entered the season with hype surrounding the running back duo of Etienne and Montrell Johnson Jr. But Etienne had just 7 carries for 25 yards, while Johnson had 3 carries for 6 yards in the game.

The lack of action for Florida’s running backs, plus Colorado’s great season debut on Saturday, led Trevor’s NFL brother Travis Etienne to joke via X that Trevor should transfer to Colorado.

On top of that, there was some rumor suggesting Etienne wasn’t happy and was planning to potentially sit out.

Associated Press reporter Mark Long said Monday that the rumor is not true.

“Rumors/speculation about Gators RB Trevor Etienne leaving the team and/or refusing to play moving forward are completely false. He’s ready to go,” Long reported via X.

Florida did not look good in their opener against a tough team, but suggesting that one of their top players would abandon the team after one week was a pretty huge leap.

We will find out about Etienne’s status definitvely on Saturday when Florida hosts McNeese State. The sophomore rushed for 719 yards and 6 touchdowns as a freshman last year.

