Florida State fan goes viral for his incredibly sad sign

The Florida State Seminoles are not having fun this season, and that was summed up by one fan’s funny sign that went viral on Saturday.

The 0-2 Seminoles hosted Memphis on Saturday and got off to a terrible start, fumbling the ball away on the second snap and falling behind to an early field goal. At that moment, ESPN’s cameras found a fan who seemed to be a perfect encapsulation of the team’s season so far.

The fan, dressed in a clown wig, wore a sign around his neck that simply read: “We Are Cooked.”

Florida State fans are already at that stage. 🏈📺 https://t.co/WauFzJrFPG pic.twitter.com/PJgNJMGGJY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 14, 2024

Florida State did look fairly cooked on Saturday. They were losing 13-3 at halftime at home to Memphis after starting the year with losses against Georgia Tech and Boston College.

This is a team that went undefeated in the regular season last year. And while there were obviously plenty of changes, it’s staggering how bad the ‘Noles look, especially considering how much NIL money they spent on the team.