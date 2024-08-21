 Skip to main content
Ex-Florida State QB lands starting job as transfer

August 20, 2024
by Larry Brown
Apr 12, 2014; Tallahassee, FL, USA; The Florida State Seminoles logo before the start of the spring game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Former Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker has found himself a new home.

Rodemaker, who played for the College Football Playoff contending Seminoles last season, is expected to be named the starting quarterback for Southern Miss.

Rodemaker shined as Jordan Travis’ backup last season at Florida State. He passed for 510 yards and 5 touchdowns with no interceptions in 2023, and led the ‘Noles to a win over the rival Gators.

Rodemaker will be a redshirt junior for Southern Miss, which means he could play two seasons for them.

The Golden Eagles are coming off a 3-9 season and open up at Kentucky on Aug. 31.

