Ex-Florida State QB lands starting job as transfer

Former Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker has found himself a new home.

Rodemaker, who played for the College Football Playoff contending Seminoles last season, is expected to be named the starting quarterback for Southern Miss.

Southern Miss is expected to name Florida State transfer Tate Rodemaker as its starting quarterback, sources tell @247Sports/@CBSSports. Rodemaker threw for 510 yards with five touchdown passes and no interceptions at FSU last year. Southern Miss opens the season vs. Kentucky.… pic.twitter.com/Ot9GkYROvP — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 20, 2024

Rodemaker shined as Jordan Travis’ backup last season at Florida State. He passed for 510 yards and 5 touchdowns with no interceptions in 2023, and led the ‘Noles to a win over the rival Gators.

Rodemaker will be a redshirt junior for Southern Miss, which means he could play two seasons for them.

The Golden Eagles are coming off a 3-9 season and open up at Kentucky on Aug. 31.