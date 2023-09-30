Florida totally embarrassed by Kentucky’s Ray Davis despite huge advantage

The Florida Gators had a very rough time with the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, with Wildcats running back Ray Davis the star of the show.

Through three quarters of action Saturday, Davis had piled up 259 rushing yards on 20 carries against the Florida defense, along with three rushing touchdowns. Davis also had a nine-yard touchdown reception, giving him four scores on the day.

Davis’ fourth touchdown might have been the worst from Florida’s perspective. The Gators had 13 defenders on the field but still could not prevent Davis from scoring from two yards out.

It was easy to count the two extra helmets in the Florida defense, too.

Florida had THIRTEEN players on the field and still couldn't stop Ray Davis. pic.twitter.com/tOljoFuhc6 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 30, 2023

This is a pretty embarrassing look for Florida, though having the right number of players on the field has been a bizarre problem for some teams lately.

Davis, a senior running back that transferred from Vanderbilt, came into Saturday with 314 rushing yards in four games. He nearly matched that tally in three quarters against the Gators.