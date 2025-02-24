Former NFL starting QB joining Boston College coaching staff

Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien is reuniting with one of his former quarterbacks.

Former NFL quarterback Matt McGloin is joining the Boston College staff as an offensive analyst, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Source: Boston College is hiring former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin as an offensive analyst. The move re-unites him with his former coach, Bill O'Brien. He's a former starting quarterback at Penn State who won the Burlsworth Award in 2012 for the country's top walk-on. pic.twitter.com/tdEh8Qg3fU — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 24, 2025

O’Brien and McGloin spent one season together at Penn State in 2012. That was McGloin’s best college season, and saw him throw for 3,271 yards and 24 touchdowns. He went undrafted in 2013, but wound up starting six games for the Oakland Raiders as a rookie due to an injury to Derek Carr.

McGloin was last seen venting at his team during a brief stint in the XFL in 2020.

Boston College just finished up their first season with O’Brien at the helm. They went 7-6 with a loss in the Pinstripe Bowl, but showed promise in competitive losses to the likes of Missouri and eventual playoff team SMU.