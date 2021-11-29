Former Oklahoma players have clear pick for new head coach

The abrupt departure of Lincoln Riley has left Oklahoma searching for a new head coach. For several Oklahoma alumni, the choice is an obvious one.

In the hours after Riley left for USC, there was a groundswell of support from ex-players for the Sooners to make a run at Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Venables has long been a highly-respected assistant coach, and served as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2011.

Among those publicly calling for Venables were former Oklahoma defensive standouts Dusty Dvoracek, Aaron Colvin, and Tony Jefferson II, all of whom played under the current Clemson assistant.

Venables back to OU would be HUGE!! I absolutely love that man!! One of the best, most passionate coaches I’ve ever been around!! #Sooners — Dusty Dvoracek (@DustyDvoracek) November 29, 2021

Let’s go get coach V and get back to the basics! #Dogs — Aaron Colvin (@AColvin_22) November 28, 2021

OU needs to bring back Brent venables to take over as HC. We need his mindset heading to the SEC. #boomer pic.twitter.com/VzCdIKXl1P — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) November 29, 2021

We want venables @OU_Football make it happen let’s go #boomer — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) November 29, 2021

As of Monday, there were no indications that Venables and Oklahoma were in contact, despite rampant rumors on social media. However, given his history with the school and his stature in college football, he would make sense as a candidate.

The Sooners definitely appear likely to conduct a larger search, and one NFL coach has already been pressed into speaking about the position. It doesn’t sound like a new coach, be it Venables or someone else, will be announced quickly.

