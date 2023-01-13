Former top recruit transferring from USC

One USC player is officially taking the 110 freeway out of town.

Trojans receiver Kyle Ford announced to his Twitter page on Thursday that he is entering the transfer portal after spending the last four years at USC. You can read his full statement below:

Ford is a former five-star recruit who was the No. 3-ranked prospect in the state of California for his 2019 recruiting class (per 247 Sports). 2022 was Ford’s most productive season at USC as he appeared in 12 total games, catching 20 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns.

As a graduate transfer, Ford still has two years of eligibility remaining since he redshirted his freshman year and also got an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic season. His decision to transfer was likely impacted by the surplus of receiving talent at USC (which also now includes a big name that they just landed from elsewhere in the Pac-12).