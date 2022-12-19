Top WR in Pac-12 announces he is transferring to USC

USC has had one of the best passing attacks in the nation in their first season under Lincoln Riley, and they are adding another top player to the mix heading into 2023.

Former Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer announced on Monday that he is transferring to USC.

Singer led the Pac-12 in receiving this year with 1,105 yards. He caught 66 passes and had 6 touchdowns. Singer had one of his best games of the season in Arizona’s 45-37 loss to USC on Oct. 29. The sophomore torched the Trojans for 7 catches, 141 yards and 3 touchdowns in that game.

USC and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will enter the 2023 season as one of the favorites to make the College Football Playoff. They came up short this year after they lost 47-24 to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.