FOX Sports hires ex-ESPN reporter

Former ESPN reporter Allison Williams has landed at FOX Sports.

Williams will work as a sideline reporter for select college football broadcasts. She suggested she will be working alongside Jason Benetti and Brock Huard.

“I am beyond thrilled and so grateful to be joining FOX Sports’ coverage of College Football this fall,” Williams told Bobby Burack of OutKick. “Having to step away from the sport and profession I love this past year has re-affirmed and reinvigorated the passion I have for this job.

Williams had previously done college football and college basketball games for ESPN. She departed the network last year after its decision to institute a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Williams had previously announced that she would not work games due to her decision to remain unvaccinated.