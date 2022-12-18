Frank Gore Jr. had to tell his auntie to chill during interview

Frank Gore Jr. had a monster game for Southern Miss in the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday, which led to him having to brush off an overzealous family member in his postgame interview.

Gore set an NCAA bowl record by rushing for 329 yards in a 38-24 win over Rice, scoring three touchdowns in the process. He was interviewed by ESPN after the game, but that interview was crashed by his aunt, who was a little bit too enthusiastic while Gore was trying to answer a question, prompting an on-screen admonishment.

Lmao Frank Gore Jr telling his auntie to chill 💀pic.twitter.com/0yTDRJZRzo — Overtime (@overtime) December 18, 2022

Gore doesn’t even really take a breath or look surprised by this. The interview does not even miss a beat, even though he basically nudged her out of the shot.

Gore capped off a good season which saw him post 1,382 rushing yards. He has even shown that he can play a bit of quarterback, too. No wonder his aunt is so enthusiastic about him.