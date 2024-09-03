FSU-Boston College game plagued by bizarre issue

Fans watching the Monday matchup between Boston College and Florida State had quite a unique viewing experience to start the game.

From a football standpoint, the first quarter of the contest at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. was largely uneventful. Neither team even managed to score a single point.

But from a TV viewing standpoint, it was utterly bizarre because of an apparent clock malfunction. The ESPN broadcast did not show the game clock throughout the opening quarter.

The game clock will be kept by the officials tonight. We won’t have the play clock, either in the stadium. Fun! #Noles — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) September 2, 2024

no game clock, no play clock. just vibes. pic.twitter.com/qehzaxIR33 — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) September 2, 2024

The issue became a trending topic on social media with many finding amusement in whole thing.

This game is infinitely more entertaining because the broadcast has no idea how much time is on the clock. I love it. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 3, 2024

No game clock is INSANE https://t.co/pD9EySrhuY — Barstool FSU (@FSU_Barstool) September 2, 2024

Sick broadcast on ESPN. Love the new format with no game clock 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yjlWEKBrpR — Tyler (@therealsikmoney) September 3, 2024

The FSU clock operator to his supervisor. pic.twitter.com/iIGCw72MtY — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) September 2, 2024

Several fans online also joked about how nerve-wracking the entire thing probably was for sports bettors with action on the game.

live betting a game with no game clock pic.twitter.com/ezivvhYbK9 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 3, 2024

Over/Under bettors watching BC-FSU with no working clock:pic.twitter.com/NbkGBVniqo — ESPN BET (@ESPNBET) September 2, 2024

But ESPN eventually put an end to all the fun. The broadcast got the time properly running on the scorebug before the end of the first half, which Boston College led 14-6.