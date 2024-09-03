 Skip to main content
FSU-Boston College game plagued by bizarre issue

September 2, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
FSU-Boston College game on ESPN without a game clock shown

Fans watching the Monday matchup between Boston College and Florida State had quite a unique viewing experience to start the game.

From a football standpoint, the first quarter of the contest at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. was largely uneventful. Neither team even managed to score a single point.

But from a TV viewing standpoint, it was utterly bizarre because of an apparent clock malfunction. The ESPN broadcast did not show the game clock throughout the opening quarter.

The issue became a trending topic on social media with many finding amusement in whole thing.

Several fans online also joked about how nerve-wracking the entire thing probably was for sports bettors with action on the game.

But ESPN eventually put an end to all the fun. The broadcast got the time properly running on the scorebug before the end of the first half, which Boston College led 14-6.

