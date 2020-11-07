Report: Gary Andersen fired by Utah State

Gary Andersen’s second tenure as coach of Utah State has abruptly ended.

According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, the Aggies have fired Anderson in just his second season since returning to the school. Andersen had started the season 0-3 after going 7-6 last season.

Andersen’s career has gone the wrong way over the last several years. His first tenure at Utah State saw him turn the team around and lead them to an 11-2 season. He parlayed that into a move to Wisconsin, where he went 19-7 in two seasons. Frustration with how he and his staff were treated by the Badgers led him to jump to Oregon State, a disastrous decision that led to him going 7-23 over the next three seasons.

Andersen’s return to Utah State was exciting, and the school hoped he could recapture some of his former glory there. That obviously has not happened.