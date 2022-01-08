Gary Patterson is strong candidate for staff role at 1 major program

Former TCU coach Gary Patterson is poised to return to college football at a very prominent program.

Patterson met Friday with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian about a possible role with the Longhorns, according to multiple reports. Jason Suchomel of Orangebloods reported that Patterson was a “strong candidate” to join the staff in some role.

Multiple sources have confirmed that former TCU head coach Gary Patterson was in Austin today meeting with the #Hookem staff and touring the #Longhorns football facilities. Patterson is a strong candidate to join the UT staff in some capacity. pic.twitter.com/hG3kzvsoZq — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) January 8, 2022

Patterson was in his 21st season coaching TCU when he abruptly left last season under some curious circumstances. Joining Texas would allow him to remain close to his roots while simultaneously getting back into college football. The 61-year-old is also known as a great defensive mind, which could be a very good complement to Sarkisian’s reputation as a good offensive coach.

The only real issue here is whether Texans fans might have some lingering distaste toward Patterson from when the two programs clashed in Big 12 play. In all likelihood, they’ll get over it.

Photo: Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium.