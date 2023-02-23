 Skip to main content
Georgia star Jamon Dumas-Johnson arrested

February 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jamon Dumas-Johnson at Georgia's championship parade

Jan 14, 2023; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) at the national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia star linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested on Wednesday for an alleged incident that took place last month.

According to Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald, Dumas-Johnson was booked on two driving-related charges after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was charged with racing on highways/streets and reckless driving.

The charges stem from a Jan. 10 incident in which police say two vehicles were traveling next to each other on College Station Road in a “reckless manner at high speeds.” The two vehicles “fled the area upon sign of the officer.”

Jan. 10 was the day Georgia returned to Athens after defeating TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Weiszer also reports that Dumas-Johnson’s name appeared in police logs from the Jan. 15 Jan. 15 car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devon Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Police said in the logs that they wanted to contact Dumas-Johnson and linebacker Smael Mondon, though it is unclear why.

Video has shown that Georgia players and staffers were at a strip club just before the fatal crash on Jan. 15.

Dumas-Johnson is coming off an outstanding sophomore season in which he had 70 total tackles and led Georgia with nine tackles for loss. He was a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is given annual to the top linebacker in college football.

