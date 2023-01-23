Video shows Georgia player, staffers at strip club minutes before fatal crash

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident earlier this month, and a new report indicates that the people involved in the fatal crash were at a strip club just minutes before it occurred.

Surveillance footage that was obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution allegedly shows Willock and fellow Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who was also in the car, leaving Toppers International Showbar in downtown Athens at around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. They were accompanied by two females who “strongly resemble” LeCroy and recruiting staff member Tory Bowles, who was also in the car at the time of the crash.

The single-car accident occurred roughly 15 minutes after the group left the club. McClendon and Bowles suffered serious injuries in the crash and were treated at a nearby hospital. Willock, 20, and LeCroy, 24, did not survive.

Georgia had celebrated their second consecutive national championship earlier in the day with a parade through downtown Athens. It is unclear if Bowles and LeCroy were assigned to accompany Willock, McClendon and/or other Bulldogs players. If not, the recruiting staffers may have been in violation of UGA Athletic Association rules.

LeCroy was driving at the time of the crash. A toxicology test was performed, but the results have not yet come back.

Willock, a redshirt sophomore, started two games this past season. He appeared in all 15 of Georgia’s games.

McClendon announced on Twitter hours before the crash that he was leaving Georgia for the NFL.