Georgia assistant becomes latest program member to be arrested for speeding

Another member of the Georgia football program has been arrested for speeding, this time an assistant coach.

Jarvis Jones, a former star linebacker at the school who serves as the team’s player connection coordinator, was arrested Friday night on charges of misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and speeding-maximum limits, according to Chip Towers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He was later released on a $2,400 bond.

No police report was available, but a maximum limits charge typically means a driver was going at least 20 mph above the speed limit. The arrest took place less than 24 hours before Georgia’s season opener against Tennessee-Martin.

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart offered few comments on the arrest, but said there would be “internal discipline.”

The 33-year-old Jones played two seasons for Georgia in 2011-12 and was a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013. He played four NFL seasons and returned to Georgia as a staff member in 2016.

14 Georgia players have been cited or arrested for speeding or reckless driving since a January crash that killed a player and staffer. Jones is the 15th member of the program and first non-player to be involved in what is clearly a major issue for the program.