Georgia LB Nakobe Dean had wardrobe malfunction after winning title

Georgia came from behind to beat Alabama in the national championship game on Monday night, and one Bulldogs player found himself accidentally rocking the enemy’s logo after the game.

Following his team’s 33-18 win, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrated on the field wearing a hat with the wrong logo. Someone accidentally handed him one of the hats that Alabama would have worn had they won the game.

NAKOBE DEAN, WRONG HAT!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RWJ6nK2Rre — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 11, 2022

We’d like to think Dean was doing that to troll Alabama, but he almost certainly just didn’t realize. Most people probably are so used to seeing the Alabama logo on championship swag that they didn’t notice, either.

There have certainly been more embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions, but Dean will likely have a hard time living that down.