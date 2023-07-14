Former Georgia staff member files lawsuit over fatal car crash

A former Georgia Bulldogs staff member has filed a lawsuit over the Jan. 15 car crash that killed two people, including a former Georgia player.

In the early hours of Jan. 15 in Athens, Ga., an SUV full of four people was racing a car driven by former Bulldogs defensive star Jalen Carter. The SUV was being driven by Chandler LeCroy, a former Georgia recruiting staff member. Sitting behind her in the rear driver’s side seat was Devin Willock, a former Georgia offensive lineman.

LeCroy, who was driving while drunk, was speeding over 100 mph, went off the road, and crashed into a pole. Both LeCroy and Willock died in the crash.

Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon was in the passenger side front seat and survived, needing just a few stitches. Tory Bowles, a former Georgia recruiting staff member, was sitting behind him in the passenger side rear seat. She was hospitalized with injuries.

Bowles has now filed a lawsuit against the University of Georgia Athletics Association and Carter, who is now a rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles. She filed her lawsuit in Gwinnett County state court on Wednesday.

Bowles’ lawsuit accuses Georgia of being negligent by allowing LeCroy to drive the vehicle beyond the conclusion of her recruiting duties. The lawsuit says they have evidence saying Georgia had given LeCroy permission to return the vehicle the next day. The lawsuit also says Georgia was negligent by allowing LeCroy to drive the vehicle despite knowing she had been cited for speeding at least four times.

Carter was named in the lawsuit for leaving the scene without speaking with law enforcement or attempting to render aid. Carter pleaded no contest on March 16 to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service. He also agreed to attend a state-approved defensive driving course.

Bowles claims she has incurred over $170,000 in medical expenses as a result of the crash. She is seeking damages from LeCroy’s estate.