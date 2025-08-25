Georgia Tech player gives Colorado bulletin-board material ahead of season opener

A Georgia Tech player made some remarks on Monday that Colorado will likely use as bulletin-board material ahead of the upcoming season opener between the two teams.

Colorado will host Georgia Tech on Friday night at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. Buffaloes home games have become quite the spectacle since Deion Sanders took over as head coach in 2023, and Georgia Tech defensive back Clayton Powell-Lee was asked on Monday if he is concerned about the raucous atmosphere.

Powell-Lee said he has played in plenty of “crazy stadiums” since he arrived at Georgia Tech in 2022. The senior noted that any celebrities Colorado has in attendance will not be playing in the game.

“Everybody says it’s a different experience, but I’ve experienced some crazy stadiums since being here, so just knowing that and not trying to overhype it,” Powell-Lee said. “Honestly, it’s another game. I know they bring out celebrities and they do all this crazy stuff, but we’re just playing football. None of them playing. They can hype you up all they want to but you’re on the field, not them.”

Powell-Lee probably did not mean for anything he said to be a slight toward Colorado. He was asked a question about whether he is concerned about playing in a hectic environment, and his response was reasonable. Georgia Tech will have enough to worry about on the field without focusing on distractions off of it.

But, of course, Colorado can interpret the comments any way they would like, and Sanders will likely do his best to paint them as disrespect. That is what effective motivators do, and Sanders is better in that department than most.

Sanders has also battled some significant health issues this offseason, so his team is surely going to rally around him. Georgia Tech is favored in the game, but the home-field advantage could serve as an equalizer if the Yellow Jackets allow it to.