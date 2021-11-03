Gus Malzahn sticks up for Cincinnati over CFP ranking snub

Plenty of people were quick to call out the College Football Playoff committee’s egregious snub of the Cincinnati Bearcats. UCF coach Gus Malzahn is someone who would know better than most how ridiculous it is.

The undefeated Bearcats were ranked No. 6 in the initial rankings this week, sparking widespread criticism of the committee and a perceived Power 5 bias. Malzahn, a former national champion who regularly faced the country’s best teams with Auburn, is joining in on that criticism. The UCF coach said that Cincinnati was on par with the Georgia and Alabama teams he faced in the SEC, and deserved a better ranking.

UCF coach Gus Malzahn is ticked Cincinnati started the CFP rankings No. 6. Cincy beat UCF 56-21 earlier this year. Malzahn to @YahooSports: “I’ve played UGA and Bama every year. I know exactly what it looks like. They’re right there. They’re a team that can win the whole thing.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 3, 2021

Malzahn has faced the Bearcats this season and suffered a 35-point loss. His perspective is valuable due to his previous experience in the SEC. Sure, he may be sticking up for his conference, but he knows what he’s talking about.

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell is taking the snub in stride. It’s easy to do that when most of the college football world is upset on his behalf.

Photo: Sep 2, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during warms up before the game against the Boise State Broncos at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports