Luke Fickell reacts to Cincinnati being snubbed by CFP rankings

Luke Fickell on Tuesday reacted to his Cincinnati Bearcats being snubbed by the College Football Playoff rankings.

The first CFP rankings of the season were released on Tuesday. Despite being ranked No. 2 by both major polls, Cincinnati was ranked No. 6 by the CFP.

Fickell, who is in his fifth season coaching Cincinnati, questioned whether committee chairman Gary Barta was qualified to offer an opinion.

Luke Fickell was told at his radio show about Gary Barta’s comments that Cincinnati hasn’t beat anyone besides Notre Dame. Fickell’s response? “Who’s the chairman? Did he play football?” #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/eX8SLh6gIU — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) November 3, 2021

Fickell was hosting his radio show on WLW in Cincinnati when the rankings were released. He acknowledged that if being ranked No. 6 motivates his players, that would be a good thing. Beyond that, he said he didn’t have much of a reaction.

Luke Fickell (on his radio show on @700wlw): "I don't know that if I really have a reaction. Is it disappointing? No, not really. Is it exciting? No, not really. There's a lot of ball left." Said if it serves as motivation to his players, that's good. #Bearcats — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) November 3, 2021

Cincinnati has two more chances to impress the committee: when they face SMU, and in the AAC championship game. We’re still guessing the committee will find a way to keep them out.

Photo: Sep 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell stands with his team prior to the game against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports