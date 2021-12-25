Hawaii Bowl sponsor hilariously live-tweets game despite cancellation

The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl between Hawaii and Memphis was slated for Friday night, but the game was canceled on Thursday due to COVID issues within the Hawaii team. That left those who had already traveled to Hawaii for the game in an awkward spot.

The cancellation was particularly frustrating for the game’s sponsor, EasyPost, which was all set to share tweets during the contest. Ultimately, the brand opted to do the next best thing: they began sharing updates from the imaginary game on Twitter, including hilarious score news.

Today’s total attendance: 1 hey mom—sorry I’m not home for Christmas, i’m live tweeting an event that isn’t happening 👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/kG9LuJ3zNz — easypost (@easypost) December 25, 2021

Halftime score 0-0 can’t figure out how to use my shades as a tee, there’s always SOMETHING #HawaiiBowlLIVE pic.twitter.com/Q2EG4io4Ug — easypost (@easypost) December 25, 2021

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP FOLKS 🌈 3Q, still 0-0 #HawaiiBowlLIVE pic.twitter.com/qABqrtrTIL — easypost (@easypost) December 25, 2021

Talk about making the best of a bad situation. The fact that a few of the tweets went viral will only help the brand despite the game not being played.

Bowl sponsors have been increasingly involved in the games themselves. For proof of that, you need only see this unusual moment from two years ago.