Extent of Hendon Hooker’s knee injury revealed

November 20, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Hendon Hooker grinning

Sep 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) warms up on the sideline as the fourth quarter begins against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Any chance Tennessee had of making the College Football Playoff evaporated with their blowout loss to South Carolina on Saturday, and things went from bad to worse for the Volunteers when their fears about quarterback Hendon Hooker’s knee injury were realized.

Hooker hurt his knee in the fourth quarter of Tennessee’s 63-38 loss. The school announced on Sunday that he suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

That means Hooker has played his last game for the Vols, as he will now focus on rehabbing and preparing for next year’s NFL Draft.

Hooker, who was at one point a Heisman Trophy hopeful, finishes his season with 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions. The Virginia Tech transfer added another 430 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground.

Hooker led Tennessee to an upset win over Alabama — ranked No. 3 in the nation at the time — earlier this season. He threw for 385 yards, 5 touchdowns and an interception in the thrilling 52-49 victory. Hooker recently signed a great NIL deal and should still have a bright future ahead.

