Houston’s commemorative uniforms for season opener are going viral

August 31, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Snippet of Houston Cougars throwback uniforms

The University of Houston Cougars have released photos of the jerseys they will be wearing for their season opener on Saturday, and they will likely look familiar to longtime Houston football fans.

The Cougars will face off against UTSA while donning throwback threads that pay tribute to the Houston Oilers. The classic red, white, and powder blue colorway was exactly what the Oilers used before the franchise eventually moved to Tennessee.

The uniforms were unveiled on UH’s official X account in a hype video narrated by Olympic gold medalist and Houston alum Carl Lewis.

The news and released photos of the Houston uniforms were clearly well-received by fans on social media. Various voices came out in support of the sweet-looking jerseys.

Despite the fact that the Oilers franchise is no longer based in Texas, several fans believe the colors represent not just the former NFL team — but the city of Houston at large.

The Titans are also rocking Oilers throwbacks later this season. However, Houston’s rendition will likely resonate better with fans who saw the original uniforms in action decades ago.

Houston Football
