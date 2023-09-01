Houston’s commemorative uniforms for season opener are going viral

The University of Houston Cougars have released photos of the jerseys they will be wearing for their season opener on Saturday, and they will likely look familiar to longtime Houston football fans.

The Cougars will face off against UTSA while donning throwback threads that pay tribute to the Houston Oilers. The classic red, white, and powder blue colorway was exactly what the Oilers used before the franchise eventually moved to Tennessee.

Houston will wear these sweet commemorative uniforms Saturday vs. UTSA, paying tribute to City of Houston’s football history & the Oilers 👀 pic.twitter.com/CwlQRRuozu — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 31, 2023

The uniforms were unveiled on UH’s official X account in a hype video narrated by Olympic gold medalist and Houston alum Carl Lewis.

The news and released photos of the Houston uniforms were clearly well-received by fans on social media. Various voices came out in support of the sweet-looking jerseys.

University of Houston is rocking these jerseys this weekend that pay homage to the city’s football tradition and the Oilers. These are so 🔥🤌 pic.twitter.com/JzcQ1c0y5J — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2023

Houston’s Oiler Uniforms are incredible. https://t.co/37AnXjYNhC — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) August 31, 2023

Wow these university of Houston Oilers themed uniforms are absolutely fantastic pic.twitter.com/5RJ9gl0Q8y — Big Game Bengal (@BengalYouTube) August 31, 2023

Despite the fact that the Oilers franchise is no longer based in Texas, several fans believe the colors represent not just the former NFL team — but the city of Houston at large.

Since the Houston Oilers. pic.twitter.com/kHayhYWQAs — Oil Always Rises (@OilalwaysRises) August 31, 2023

Idk if this is a wild take or not, but I think every professional team in Houston should have an alternate uniform of this color. Astros should totally do this too. These colors represents the city of Houston. I think it’s more than just an Houston Oilers thing. https://t.co/PNNcLvGS0h — Figgy Fig (@TheFiggyFig) August 31, 2023

I do t care for the people pining for Oiler nostalgia, but these units look good in Houston. Luv ya Houston indeed. https://t.co/DfO97eur1S — Old Humble Distilling (@Old_Humble) August 31, 2023

Oilers colors. Nope. Cougars colors. Nope. hoUSton colors. Yep. — Heinz E Roy (@heinzroy) September 1, 2023

The Titans are also rocking Oilers throwbacks later this season. However, Houston’s rendition will likely resonate better with fans who saw the original uniforms in action decades ago.