Houston suspends workouts after six football players test positive for COVID-19

The University of Houston athletics department announced on Friday that they have suspended voluntary workouts after six football players tested positive for COVID-19.

Houston allowed student-athletes from the football and men’s and women’s basketball programs to return to campus on June 1 for voluntary workouts. However, unlike many other programs, they did not test players upon returning to campus.

Of note: Houston did not conduct COVID-19 tests as athletes returned to campus last week. Plans are to only test if a player shows symptoms. https://t.co/cdvMYPWjTS — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) June 9, 2020

Houston’s plan was to test those who had symptoms. The six players who tested positive were showing symptoms and have been placed in isolation, with contact tracing put into place.

In its news announcement, Houston said it was adjusting its protocol to include repetitive testing as a component of continuing workouts on campus.