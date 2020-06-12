pixel 1
Houston suspends workouts after six football players test positive for COVID-19

June 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

The University of Houston athletics department announced on Friday that they have suspended voluntary workouts after six football players tested positive for COVID-19.

Houston allowed student-athletes from the football and men’s and women’s basketball programs to return to campus on June 1 for voluntary workouts. However, unlike many other programs, they did not test players upon returning to campus.

Houston’s plan was to test those who had symptoms. The six players who tested positive were showing symptoms and have been placed in isolation, with contact tracing put into place.

In its news announcement, Houston said it was adjusting its protocol to include repetitive testing as a component of continuing workouts on campus.

