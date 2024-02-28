Report reveals how much NIL money Caleb Williams made

Caleb Williams will soon sign a massive contract with an NFL team, but the former USC star is entering the league having already made millions.

With college athletes now permitted to profit from their name, image and likeness, Williams had the benefit of being able to capitalize on his stardom while he played for the Trojans. He has endorsement deals with major companies like Nissan, Dr. Pepper and Wendy’s. Those deals were more than just an opportunity for Williams to make a few bucks while going to school.

According to Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic, Williams made roughly $10 million over his final two seasons at USC in NIL and endorsement money. While that is not quite as much as the No. 1 NFL Draft pick makes in salary and bonuses, it is a nice haul for a player who has yet to take a snap at the professional level.

The type of money that Williams made at USC is quickly becoming the norm. We have even seen quarterbacks who don’t have nearly the same star power as Williams land NIL deals that would make some pro athletes jealous.