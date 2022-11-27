Hugh Freeze makes admission about Auburn job

Hugh Freeze made an admission on Saturday about the Auburn job.

Freeze and Lane Kiffin have been mentioned as the two leading candidates for the Auburn job. They have both coached like they have been distracted lately, with their programs losing their last three games.

After Freeze’s Liberty Flames shockingly lost 49-14 to New Mexico State on Saturday, the coach admitted he has interest in the Auburn job.

“I’ve communicated with (Liberty athletic director) Ian (McCaw) if someone ever wanted to talk to us that interests us, I would always tell him. Is the job everyone that talking about one that I would have an interest in talking with? Sure. That doesn’t mean they have not offered me a job. Who knows where that’s headed?” Freeze said.

Freeze said despite the interest from Auburn, he enjoys being at Liberty.

“But I’ve always said I love being here on the mountain. I’m happy here. But I’m not going to sit and say to our kids that’s just absolutely false there’s no interest in it. The part that is false is that there has been no offer made to me and nor have I accepted anything.”

Hugh Freeze on if reports of him taking #Auburn #WarEagle job were addressed with the #LibertyFlames before loss to New Mexico State… pic.twitter.com/QLkiMRn93n — Ed Lane (@FastLaneEdLane) November 26, 2022

Freeze, 53, has gone 34-15 over four seasons at Liberty. His team was on its way to a much better season until recent rumors appeared to distract him and his team.

On Saturday, a report said Auburn was closing in on hiring Freeze. However, nothing official has been announced since then. Some Tigers fans have vocally opposed the potential hire.