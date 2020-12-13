Report: Hugh Freeze among top candidates for Auburn job

The Auburn Tigers have a high-profile coaching vacancy to fill. Unsurprisingly, it sounds like they’re looking at some high-profile names to fill it.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg believes that Liberty coach Hugh Freeze will be the central figure in Auburn’s search. The former Ole Miss coach has been a big success with the Flames, having gone 9-1 this season. He also has SEC experience with the Rebels, including a 10-3 season in 2015.

The Auburn search is also likely to involve some other big names. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, former Texans coach Bill O’Brien, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, and ex-Falcons coach Dan Quinn are “names to watch,” among others.

Auburn is open. Names to watch: Mario Cristobal, Hugh Freeze, Dan Quinn, Billy Napier, Scott Satterfield, Brent Venables, Tony Elliott, Bill O’Brien and Mike Gundy. https://t.co/21b9aBU6cQ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2020

Auburn is a huge job in a big conference, and after finally firing Gus Malzahn after years of rumors, it seems likely that the school will want a big name if it can get one. Freeze, the hottest name in college coaching circles right now, would definitely make sense.