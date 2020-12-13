Gus Malzahn fired by Auburn

Gus Malzahn has seemingly been on the hot seat for years at Auburn, and the head coach was fired on Sunday amid a 6-4 season.

Auburn announced on Sunday that Malzahn has been fired. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has been named the team’s interim head coach.

Malzahn received a massive 7-year extension from Auburn in 2017 after a huge win over Alabama. The buyout clause in the contract reportedly called for him to be paid $7 million if he was fired before Dec. 31, 2019 and dropped $2 million per year after that. Based on that, Auburn likely will owe Malzahn around $5 million.

Malzahn was hired as the head coach of the Tigers in 2013. He led the team to an SEC title and appearance in the BCS National Championship Game in his first year, where they lost to Jameis Winston-led Florida State. Malzahn was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Auburn in 2010 when Cam Newton led the team to a national title.

There have been rumblings for quite some time that Auburn was thinking about potential replacements for Malzahn. The 55-year-old finishes with a record of 68-35 at Auburn. The Tigers were 2-5 in bowl games under Malzahn.