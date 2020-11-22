Hugh Freeze dismisses talk of other coaching jobs

Hugh Freeze has rebuilt his coaching stock with an excellent season at Liberty, but he is not ready to consider other positions yet.

Freeze is in his second season at Liberty after two years away from coaching. The team went 8-5 under him last year and is 8-1 this season after falling 15-14 to NC State on Saturday.

Prior to the game, Freeze was asked on ESPN’s “College GameDay” about possibly leaving.

“I won’t even entertain things of that nature at this point,” Freeze said, via Saturday Down South. “I’m at total peace with staying here, as long as they’ll have me.”

Even with the loss to NC State, teams would probably love to have Freeze. He went 10-3 at Arkansas State in 2011. He was 39-25 in five seasons at Ole Miss and proved he can win in the SEC.

Freeze reportedly is South Carolina’s top target, which might make another program enter the competition.