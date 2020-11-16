Report: Hugh Freeze is top choice in South Carolina head coach search

Hugh Freeze may be on his way to getting another shot as an SEC head coach.

According to Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South, Freeze has already emerged as South Carolina’s top choice to replace the fired Will Muschamp. In fact, the report states that the Gamecocks fired Muschamp in part because they wanted to get ahead of other schools that may have interest in Freeze.

Another source told SDS that Freeze would be interested in returning to the SEC. Louisiana head coach Billy Napier and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian are listed as other names the Gamecocks could pursue if Freeze does not work out.

It was only a matter of time before a Power 5 school made a run at Freeze, and it sounds like South Carolina is ready to get to the front of the line. The former Ole Miss coach had success at the school, but various NCAA rules violations and an escort scandal contributed to him being forced out in 2017.

Freeze has resurfaced at Liberty and led the school into the Top 25. He’s 58-37 as a college head coach, though that does not include 27 vacated wins at Ole Miss.