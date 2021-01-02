Ian Book briefly knocked out of Rose Bowl on sack

Ian Book was briefly knocked out of the Rose Bowl playoff game between Alabama and Notre Dame on Friday after a sack.

The Fighting Irish had the ball down 28-7 to the Crimson Tide late in the third quarter. On a 1st-and-10 play, Book drifted out of the pocket but was sacked hard by Christian Barmore for a 14-yard loss.

Christian Barmore with Alabama's first sack of the game pic.twitter.com/AYNwSI5jgU — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) January 1, 2021

The game went to a medical and media timeout as Book was down on the field. Book went into the medical tent for an exam and was replaced by Drew Pyne in the game. Pyne handed the ball off and then completed a pass on third down before the Irish punted.

When Notre Dame got the ball back after an Alabama field goal, Book was back in the game at quarterback.