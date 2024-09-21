Illinois player taunted Nebraska kicker hard after FG miss

Illinois (No. 24) put an end to Nebraska’s undefeated start during a rare Friday night game at Memorial Stadium, downing the 22nd-ranked Cornhuskers, 31-24, in thrilling overtime fashion.

The game didn’t have to reach overtime, however. With 2:59 remaining in the fourth quarter, Nebraska had an opportunity to take the lead on a 39-yard field goal.

After punting on their previous possession, they trotted out backup John Hohl, who was kicking in the place of the injured Tristan Alvano. But as they say, “college kickers.”

Hohl’s attempt sailed wide left, breathing life back into the Fighting Illini. It also led to a little taunting from Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott, who wanted to ensure Hohl knew what he had just done.

Miss the field goal, get taunted in your face. Brutalpic.twitter.com/EuIQrGLTE2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 21, 2024

Ruthless.

Scott is actually lucky officials didn’t throw the flag for unsportsmanlike conduct, which is becoming more common in both college and professional football. They’re attempting to cut down on taunting despite the added entertainment in brings the game.

In overtime, Illinois punched it in on their first possession and then the defense took over to close things. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola was sacked three times on the ensuing possession, including a fourth-down sack to end the game.

But it all goes back to Hohl. Had he sailed that ball through the uprights, it would have been the Cornhuskers celebrating on Friday night. Instead, they now risk falling out of the top 25.