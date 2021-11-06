Video: Illinois players keep using ‘row the boat’ celebrations against Minnesota

The Illinois Fighting Illini do not appear to be big fans of Minnesota’s “row the boat” mantra.

On two separate occasions, Illinois players used a boat-themed celebration in Saturday’s game against the Golden Gophers. The first came from pass rusher Owen Carney Jr., who did a row-the-boat sack dance after taking down Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan.

The most savage celebration, however, came from an unlikely source. After Illinois punter Blake Hayes dropped a punt at the Minnesota two-yard line with just over a minute left in a one-score game, he celebrated by snapping an imaginary oar over his knee.

That’s about as savage a celebration as you’re going to see. It’s even more brutal coming from a punter, though given the game situation, Hayes had good reason to be that happy.

The “row the boat” mantra is the idea of coach P.J. Fleck, who has used it since his days at Western Michigan. The Gophers have been taunted with it before, so this is nothing new.

To their credit, Illinois backed up the trash talk as they pulled off the 14-6 road upset.