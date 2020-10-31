 Skip to main content
Maryland taunts Minnesota on Twitter with ‘boat’ reference after win

October 30, 2020
by Larry Brown

Maryland boat rowed

The Maryland Terrapins taunted the Minnesota Golden Gophers after beating them 45-44 in overtime of their game at College Park, Md. on Friday night.

The Terps got out to a 21-7 lead, fell behind 38-21, and then tied the game up to send it to OT. They won in the extra period on a missed extra point by Minnesota’s kicker.

After the win, Maryland taunted Minnesota with a tweet. The caption for the tweet said “capsized.”

The tweet also showed Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa standing on a dock. The writing of the words said “boat rowed.”

The whole tweet was a direct play on Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck’s “Row the Boat” mantra.

So far, Fleck’s boat isn’t rowing in a good direction. Coming off an 11-2 season and Outback Bowl win, Fleck’s Golden Gophers have begun this season 0-2.

