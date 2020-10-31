Maryland taunts Minnesota on Twitter with ‘boat’ reference after win

The Maryland Terrapins taunted the Minnesota Golden Gophers after beating them 45-44 in overtime of their game at College Park, Md. on Friday night.

The Terps got out to a 21-7 lead, fell behind 38-21, and then tied the game up to send it to OT. They won in the extra period on a missed extra point by Minnesota’s kicker.

After the win, Maryland taunted Minnesota with a tweet. The caption for the tweet said “capsized.”

The tweet also showed Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa standing on a dock. The writing of the words said “boat rowed.”

The whole tweet was a direct play on Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck’s “Row the Boat” mantra.

So far, Fleck’s boat isn’t rowing in a good direction. Coming off an 11-2 season and Outback Bowl win, Fleck’s Golden Gophers have begun this season 0-2.