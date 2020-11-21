 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 21, 2020

Illinois hilariously taunted Nebraska on Twitter after blowout win

November 21, 2020
by Grey Papke

Illinois Fighting Illini logo

The Illinois Fighting Illini turned in a rather convincing win over Nebraska on Saturday, and rubbed it in afterwards on Twitter.

The loss dropped the Huskers to 1-3. They were widely credited as one of two schools most aggressive in getting the Big Ten to start its season. The Illinois Twitter account acknowledged that in thanking them for the game.

That’s just plain brutal.

It’s highly doubtful that Nebraska regrets its role in bringing the Big Ten back. Scott Frost would certainly say this is a learning experience for his team, and maybe he’s right. Still, this season has been consistently humiliating for Nebraska. Maybe they’d have been better off not playing.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus