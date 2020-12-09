Indiana AD issues incredibly classy statement after Big Ten rule change

The Ohio State Buckeyes were the big beneficiaries of Wednesday’s decision by the Big Ten to remove the game requirement for Big Ten Championship Game participation. The Indiana Hoosiers, on the other hand, were the biggest losers.

Had the Buckeyes been ineligible for the championship game, their spot would have gone to the Hoosiers. Indiana is 6-1 on the season and a comfortable second in the Big Ten East. The Hoosiers’ lone loss was by a touchdown on the road against Ohio State. The Buckeyes have not played the required six games for championship eligibility due to COVID-19 cancellations, but the conference waived that requirement Wednesday.

While some Indiana fans were embittered by the decision, athletic director Scott Dolson issued an incredibly classy statement in response.

IU Vice President & Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson Statement… pic.twitter.com/ByOMRiS75B — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 9, 2020

“Although we understand the conference’s decision, we are disappointed,” the statement says. “From the start of the year, we have said we can only control what we can control. We had a chance to earn our spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, but ultimately fell a touchdown short on the road against a great Ohio State team.”

The Hoosiers will understand the business, especially Dolson, as the conference wants to maximize its chances of getting into the College Football Playoff if at all possible. That said, he didn’t have to issue a statement, especially one that conciliatory and understanding.

The future seems bright for Indiana, especially with this guy at the helm. Maybe they’ll get another chance in the years to come.