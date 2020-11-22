 Skip to main content
Video: Tom Allen gave an incredibly intense speech after Indiana’s loss

November 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tom Allen

Indiana may have lost to Ohio State 42-35 on Saturday, but that didn’t stop Tom Allen from giving a powerful locker room speech afterwards.

Allen, who is in his fourth season as IU’s head football coach, shared a video on Twitter Saturday of his postgame speech. This guy is so intense he could wake up a corpse.

My goodness.

If that’s what the guy sounds like after a defeat, imagine what he’s like before a game.

The Hoosiers entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 9 in the country and proved they are no joke. They are 4-1 on the season and have shown they can not only beat good teams, but also that they can hang with the best ones.

