Video: Tom Allen gave an incredibly intense speech after Indiana’s loss

Indiana may have lost to Ohio State 42-35 on Saturday, but that didn’t stop Tom Allen from giving a powerful locker room speech afterwards.

Allen, who is in his fourth season as IU’s head football coach, shared a video on Twitter Saturday of his postgame speech. This guy is so intense he could wake up a corpse.

Proud of our fight!! I love this team. pic.twitter.com/K4PHDkPnmv — Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) November 21, 2020

My goodness.

If that’s what the guy sounds like after a defeat, imagine what he’s like before a game.

The Hoosiers entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 9 in the country and proved they are no joke. They are 4-1 on the season and have shown they can not only beat good teams, but also that they can hang with the best ones.