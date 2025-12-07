Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza had amazing quote after beating Ohio State

Nobody was happier about Indiana’s stunning Big 10 championship run than starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza was euphoric once the result of Saturday’s game against Ohio State was made final: the No. 2 Hoosiers beat the No. 1 Buckeyes 13-10 to be named Big 10 champions.

The Indiana QB could not contain his emotions as he gave a postgame interview in front of thousands of screaming fans inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. He ended up giving an iconic quote worthy of his achievements.

“It sounds so beautiful,” Mendoza told FOX’s Jenny Taft while in his manic state. “I wanna give all the glory to God. We were never supposed to be in this position, but by the glory of God, great coaches, and great teammates, everyone we had around us, we were able to pull this off. Whoever thought the Hoosiers would be here? But now the Hoosiers are flippin’ champs!”

Mendoza made several big plays throughout Saturday’s game, including a 33-yard bomb to wide receiver Charlie Becker in the closing minutes that essentially put the game away.

FERNANDO MENDOZA TO BECKER AGAIN 🎯@Indianafootball pic.twitter.com/HMA75IKVHh — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025

Mendoza finished with a 15/22 passing clip for 222 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He was unsurprisingly named the Big 10 Championship Game MVP.

Your Big Ten Champ Game MVP: FERNANDO MENDOZA 🏆@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/Olsw64Mz87 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025

Mendoza outperformed Ohio State counterpart Julian Sayin on the championship stage, which may have clinched the Heisman Trophy odds in Fernando’s favor.

Mendoza has Ohio State kicker Jayden Fielding to thank for potentially sealing both the Big 10 title and the Heisman battle his way. Fielding missed a potential game-tying field goal that would have knotted the game in the closing minutes. Instead, the Ohio State kicker became the butt of every joke.