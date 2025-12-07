Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Internet memes about Ohio State kicker Jayden Fielding were so ruthless

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jayden Fielding in his Ohio State uniform
Ohio State Buckeyes kicker Jayden Fielding (38) prepare to kick a field goal in the first half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jayden Fielding may want to stay off the Internet for the next several days (or weeks for that matter).

The Ohio State kicker Fielding became the laughingstock of the college football world during Saturday’s Big Ten championship game against No. 2-ranked Indiana. With just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., Fielding was called on to kick a 27-yard field goal with No. 1-ranked Ohio State trailing 13-10.

But what should have been an easy chip shot to tie the game instead turned into a calamity. Fielding hooked the field goal wide left (see the video here), and the Hoosiers took over from there.

After Indiana burned some clock and pinned Ohio State deep into their own territory with an ensuing punt, time ran out on the Buckeyes. As a result, Indiana walked away with the 13-10 victory to claim the Big Ten title, and Ohio State was left licking their wounds after suffering their first loss of the college football season.

Social media showed absolutely no mercy to the senior kicker Fielding. Take a look at some of the cruelest memes that resulted.

Fielding, though he has been Ohio State’s full-time kicker since 2023 and led all Big Ten kickers in points scored last season as the Buckeyes went on to win the national title, is notoriously poor in clutch situations. During last year’s rivalry game against Michigan, Fielding also made a fool of himself with multiple missed kicks.

Ohio State did get a raw deal from the refs on one particular sequence in the second half. But if not for Fielding’s botched chip shot, the Buckeyes would have had an excellent chance of at least trying to win the game in overtime.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App