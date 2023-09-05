Iowa State players went viral for their amazing last names

A screenshot of a couple of Iowa State Cyclones football players went viral over the weekend due to the great spellout they created.

Iowa State beat Northern Iowa 30-9 in their season opener at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa on Saturday. Caleb Bacon was an impact player on defense, as he had 5 tackles, including 2 sacks. He also combined with redshirt freshman Tommy Hamann for a great photo.

When the two stood side-by-side with Hamann on the left and Bacon on the right, the backs of their jerseys spelled out the makings of a great sandwich: ham and bacon.

mmm so hungry I need some pic.twitter.com/HdRcI779RV — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 3, 2023

That is a wonderful jersey name spellout.

If there is anything that could detract from just how great that is, it’s that Hamann pronounces his last name the way Paul Heyman does (hey-min), rather than “ham and.” Still, the spellout is one of the funniest ones we’ve seen.

We’ve seen some other great unintentional spellouts, including one that had some sexual innuendo.