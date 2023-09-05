 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 4, 2023

Iowa State players went viral for their amazing last names

September 4, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Two Iowa State players next to each other

A screenshot of a couple of Iowa State Cyclones football players went viral over the weekend due to the great spellout they created.

Iowa State beat Northern Iowa 30-9 in their season opener at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa on Saturday. Caleb Bacon was an impact player on defense, as he had 5 tackles, including 2 sacks. He also combined with redshirt freshman Tommy Hamann for a great photo.

When the two stood side-by-side with Hamann on the left and Bacon on the right, the backs of their jerseys spelled out the makings of a great sandwich: ham and bacon.

That is a wonderful jersey name spellout.

If there is anything that could detract from just how great that is, it’s that Hamann pronounces his last name the way Paul Heyman does (hey-min), rather than “ham and.” Still, the spellout is one of the funniest ones we’ve seen.

We’ve seen some other great unintentional spellouts, including one that had some sexual innuendo.

Article Tags

Caleb BaconTommy Hamann
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus